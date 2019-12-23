Hanukkah around the world

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Russia-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Moscow, Russia: Holocaust survivor and WWII veteran Mikhail Spectr, 86, walks to make a toast. Spectr was taken to Jewry in 1941 at the age of 8 when Nazi soldiers arrived at his village in Ukraine Soviet republic. Spectr had been kept at ghetto in Transnistria, territory between Dniester and Southern Bug, occupied by the Nazi and its allies from 1941 and 1944.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/Hanukkah-Russia-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1