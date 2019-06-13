Hannity: Trump playing Democrats and the media 'like a flute'

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday reiterated his belief that President Trump purposely “played” the media by saying he would listen to a foreign government who has intelligence on a political rival.

“Of course, listening to foreign research or any ‘opp’ research, or any reporting, anything elicit and saying you would take it to the FBI, that would not be a crime,” the host said on “Hannity.”

TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD ‘WANT TO HEAR’ DIRT ON 2020 RIVALS FROM FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS

“I wonder if he knew exactly what he was doing, the exact way he was asked that question and the answer he gave because time after time, he knows the media bubble and fizz like Alka-Seltzer in water and he is playing them like a flute.”

Hannity was referring to comments that Trump made during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in the Oval Office. The host also shared his theory on why the president’s critics are so easily manipulated.

“Here’s the point, and the people you just saw, as we predicted, so blinded in their hatred for President Trump, they don’t even realize they were set up like bowling pins, showing their ridiculous hypocrisy. Because they’re the very same people smearing the president hour after hour,” Hannity said.

Hannity continued to press critics who believe Hillary Clinton’s alleged actions were fine but Trump’s are supposedly illegal.

“The same ones that ignored, let’s see, foreign election interference that was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC,” Hannity said.

“It’s like I’m the only person who cares about Bernie Sanders. No outrage by any of these people. She bought it, she sought it, she paid for it, they spread it, they tried to use it to impact the election.”