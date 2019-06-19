Hannity to CNN boss: 'You should be ashamed of yourself' for letting Don Lemon make Hitler comparison

Fox News’ Sean Hannity unloaded on the mainstream media Wednesday night for their coverage of President Trump’s Florida campaign rally warning them that they are underestimating the concerns of the president’s supporters.

“The Americans who showed up last night in flip-flops and cargo shorts, they will be the people who choose the next president, they are the ones who were right in 2016 and all of you were wrong,” Hannity said.

He was reacting to a montage of media clips from CNN and MSNBC that showed hosts and their guests mocking those who attended the Orlando rally.

Hannity accused the media of ignoring the impact of the Obama administration’s policies and noted that the president’s supporters did not “buy into” the Russia investigation.

“The forgotten men and women in this country, the one that suffered the most under Biden-Obama, the people who make this country great every day. They didn’t buy into your lies, your conspiracy theories,” Hannity said.

Hannity also blasted CNN’s Don Lemon for comparing Trump and Adolf Hitler Tuesday night while arguing that such “bad people” shouldn’t be given a platform.

“You let your ‘journalist’ Don Lemon say this on your network last night? You should be ashamed of yourself,” Hannity told CNN boss Jeff Zucker.

The Fox News’ host accused CNN of being unable to take the criticism responding to Lemon’s comments.

“What really happened was this. When the president was 6 minutes into the speech last night, said all of those fake news people in the back and the crowd started… telling the truth about fake news CNN, that CNN sucks, CNN couldn’t take the criticism and they turned it off,” Hannity said.