Hannity: The only thing driving Dems impeachment calls is 'political blood lust'

With no real reason to impeach President Trump, “political blood lust” continues to drive the Democratic Party, according to Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“They don’t care about the truth because their political blood lust is that strong. From congressmen Nadler to James Clyburn, top Democrats everywhere now openly advocating for impeachment, over what?” Hannity told his television audience Monday.

ANALYSIS: BARR DETERMINED TO FIND TRUTH BEHIND RUSSIA PROBE ORIGINS, LIES AND SMEARS

“None of them, ever, have been able to give a reason for why Trump should be impeached except collusion. Except we had four exonerations at this point. Four separate investigations, the FBI investigation, house Intel investigation, bipartisan Senate investigation, and the Mueller report even as abusively biassed as it was.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was heckled with calls for impeachment as she spoke Saturday at the California Democratic Convention.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee announced Monday that they would convene a hearing with John Dean, the former White House counsel to Richard Nixon and a key figure in the Watergate scandal, in an effort to keep the public focus on the Mueller report as impeachment hearings continue to be debated within the party.

Hannity called on Democrats to give a specific reason for impeaching the president.

“For what? Based on what high crime? Felony, misdemeanor? What is it? Will they ever be able to answer the question? The simple answer is no,” Hannity said.

The host also said there were “two topics” uniting Democrats on impeachment.

“Topic one, all they want Trump gone, no matter what. Number two, they don’t want to hold the bureaucracy, the upper echelon that abuses the power, turned the powerful tools of intelligence on the American people, involved in a campaign to literally rig a presidential election and unseat a duly elected president,” Hannity said. “They don’t want to hold those people accountable. They don’t want you, we the people of this country, to know that their Trump-Russia narrative was one big conspiracy theory and con job.”

