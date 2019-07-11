Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube
Home
Shows
Podcasts
Regional News
Local Events
Contact
Station Information
Feedback
Jobs
Internships
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertise on KID
Latest News
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Hannity: The Dems are finally starting to listen to me
Politics
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Arizona governor welcomes Nike again after bad-mouthing move to pull Betsy Ross sneaker
Politics
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Mississippi GOP candidate responds to 'sexism' claims, says public can 'perceive' things when man alone with female reporter
Politics
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Rep. Tlaib calls for 'lawless president' to be impeached, says plan is still to 'defund ICE'
Politics
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Trey Gowdy: Mueller does not want to 'participate' in keeping the Russia story alive
Politics
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Primary challenge to Amy McGrath's bid to take down McConnell 'might be helpful,' Dem lawmaker says
Politics
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Liz Cheney: Pelosi-AOC dispute indicates 'unraveling' of the Democratic Party
Politics
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Juan Williams: Trump 'scaremongering,' using executive order to 'go around Supreme Court' on census
Politics
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Jesse Watters on Dem infighting: 'They've uncorked this bottle'
Politics
[ July 11, 2019 ]
Wyoming drug court receives money to increase participation
Regional News
Home
Politics
Hannity: The Dems are finally starting to listen to me
Hannity: The Dems are finally starting to listen to me
July 11, 2019
KID News
Politics
Previous
Arizona governor welcomes Nike again after bad-mouthing move to pull Betsy Ross sneaker
Rich Broadcasting © 2017
EEO
Outreach Application
Contest Rules
Privacy Policy
Public File KID-AM
KIDJ-FM
KIDG-FM