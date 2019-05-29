Hannity tells Dems to 'Go for it' on impeachment, says Mueller should be 'held accountable'

Fox News host Sean Hannity was in rare form on Wednesday evening’s “Hannity,” declaring “act one” over, in reaction to Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s comments on the Russia investigation and also challenging Democrats to impeach President Trump.

“Without a doubt the radical extreme democratic socialist party, they are clamoring for impeachment more than ever before. Here is my message to them tonight: Go for it, go for it. I want you to reach for the stars,” Hannity said during his monologue.

“Stay right there and don’t solve any more problems of the American people or serve the people who put you in Washington.”

MUELLER NEWS CONFERENCE PUTS NEW IMPEACHMENT PRESSURE ON PELOSI

The host, who was No. 1 in May’s cable news ratings, warned Democrats that impeachment was “political suicide” for those who can’t “handle the truth” of the recent Russia investigation developments or the 2016 election results.

“I’m going to enjoy watching you dig the hole deeper every day,” Hannity said.

Hannity was reacting to Mueller’s Wednesday news conference, where the special counsel addressed his report, saying his team did not have the “option” to charge Trump, that there “was not sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy” with regard to whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election

But Mueller also addressed the president’s possible obstruction of justice, which has lead to renewed interest in impeachment proceedings among Democrats.

Hannity blasted Mueller and criticized him for sparking an “impeachment fantasy.”

“Mueller has spent 25-plus million dollars investigating a hoax and now, for the fourth time, we have a conclusion,” Hannity said. “No coercion and no conspiracy. Today he officially resigned from the office of special counsel but not before showing the world, of course, what we already know on this program, his partisan hackery true colors, if you will.”

The Fox News host was incensed that Mueller did not take questions from reporters and listed the questions that he wants Mueller to answer, swearing that Mueller “will be held accountable.”

“I want Mueller under oath. I want him held accountable. I want him answering those questions,” Hannity said. “It’s now more important than ever.”