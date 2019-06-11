Hannity slams MSNBC for adding Rachel Maddow as Democratic debate moderator

Sean Hannity decried MSNBC Tuesday over the decision to have Rachel Maddow moderate part of the Democratic debates this month.

“It literally includes the chief conspiracy theorist,” he said of the MSNBC host who will join Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Jose Diaz-Balart and Chuck Todd for the June 26 and 27 debates.

RACHEL MADDOW TO HELP MODERATE FIRST DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DEBATE

“Didn’t we tell you this would happen, that the media would refuse to hold any of their ‘fake news’ fanatics accountable?” Hannity mused.

He said NBC is rewarding Maddow’s “fake news” by giving her more air time and wondered how “real” reporters feel about being passed over by “Tinfoil hat-Maddow, the single biggest liar, conspiracy theorist in the country, the person that pushed the Russiagate lies night after night.”

Maddow will host co-host the second hour of both nights alongside Holt and Todd. Holt will host the entirety of the debate.

“Here’s what we’re going to do,” Hannity joked to guests Sean Spicer and Jesse Watters. “We’ll have a debate moderated by me, the Great One [Mark Levin], Rush Limbaugh, Jesse can join us, and Laura [Ingraham] and Tucker [Carlson]. How’s that?”

Spicer said he was “excited” to see Maddow at the debate because she’s “so extreme” that she will drag all of the candidates farther to the “extreme left.”