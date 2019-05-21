Hannity says new Russia probe evidence will prove Democrats were 'blinded by rage'

What will secret FBI transcripts of former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos reveal when they’re finally made public?

According to Fox News host Sean Hannity Tuesday night, they will show that Democrats “blinded by rage” at Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 were out to get the president.

“According to our sources, this is groundbreaking information filled with copious amounts of exculpatory evidence,” Hannity said. ” In other words, Obama’s DOJ, Comey’s FBI, they had a mountain of information proving that Trump-Russia collusion was always a hoax. They knew on it five different levels.

“Massive red flags were littered all over the place. But instead of putting the brakes on their witch hunt, they kept digging and digging and digging, blinded by this rage, this hatred, desperate to take down the president.”

Hannity again pointed out that Christopher Steele’s dossier was the main source used in the investigation of Trump’s campaign and administration, and said all involved must be held accountable.

“By the way, their guiding light the entire time, Hillary Clinton’s Russian, bought-and-paid-for, unverifiable, dirty dossier full of lies. A clear example of what is premeditated fraud, conspiracy, against Trump, members of his campaign, and guess what, on FISA courts. All must be held accountable,” Hannity said.

The host also blasted House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., for targeting former White House counsel Don McGahn‘s former chief of staff Annie Donaldson and former White House communications director Hope Hicks hours after McGahn no-showed Congress.

“Jerry Nadler’s clown show is in full swing [with a] never-ending stream of frivolous subpoenas. After failing to haul in former White House Counsel Don McGahn, well then Nadler issued subpoenas for his chief of staff. Even former [White House] aide Hope Hicks, who by the way, currently serves as an EVP [executive vice president at this network, here at Fox,” Hannity said.

“Oh, so we’re going to make Hope Hicks spend what, another million dollars on lawyers to answer the same exact questions again? Only this time, it will be a perjury trap, because god forbid anyone that goes before Congress, if they got one minor detail, one little discrepancy that’s wrong or different from the last time they testified. That’s called a perjury trap.”