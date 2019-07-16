Hannity says Biden 'sucking up' to AOC and the party's radicals

Fox News’ Sean Hannity mocked Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden Tuesday for “sucking up” too Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently even though the congresswoman hasn’t spoken well of the former vice president in the past.

“[Biden] is now pandering to every corner of this new extreme socialist Democratic party. Going so far as to describe congresswoman, the real Speaker of the House, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as both smart as hell and brilliant,” Hannity said on his television show.

“She’s been taking a lot of shots at him, he’s sucking up.”

“This idea that we can go back to the good old days with Obama, with Obama’s vice president. There’s an emotional element to that, but I don’t want to go back. I want to go forward,” Ocasio-Cortez said of Biden in April while appearing on a podcast.

The Fox News host said Biden’s effort to curry favor with the freshman congresswoman and the progressive wing of the party won’t work.

“But here’s the thing, Biden can try and suck up, cozy up to the new extreme left all he wants. They’re never going to accept him. And never going to endorse him in the Democratic primary,” Hannity said.

Hannity predicted things would get worse for Biden.

“Here’s a prediction Uncle Joe, this is only going to get worse. Remember the questions are only going to get tougher the scrutiny on Biden will only intensify. The question is just how far left is sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe willing to go to try and appease these out of touch out of control leaders of his party,” Hannity said.