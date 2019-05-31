Hannity calls out the media for their coverage of Mueller's 'clarification'

Fox News’ Sean Hannity took the media to task for not reporting on the ‘clarifying remarks’ Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office released following his press conference Wednesday.

“Ask yourself this, why didn’t the media mob report with the same intensity, the release of the clarifying remarks of Robert Mueller after he botched it yesterday morning? Why didn’t they put the same passion in it as the night and a half minutes of Robert Mueller? Here’s another question. Why are they so lazy, so predictable, so partisan?” Hannity said on his television show Thursday.

MUELLER SAYS CHARGING TRUMP WITH A CRIME WAS ‘NOT AN OPTION’ IN RUSSIA PROBE, IN FIRST PUBLIC REMARKS

The clarifying remarks addressed Mueller’s comments that indicting President Trump was “not an option,” which many in the media concluded was due to a policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted, even though Mueller did not directly say that.

“The Attorney General has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the [Office of Legal Counsel] opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice,” said Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec and special counsel spokesman Peter Carr in a statement.

“The Special Counsel’s report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination – one way or the other – about whether the President committed a crime. There is no conflict between these statements,” they said.

Hannity believed Mueller contradicted himself.

“Mueller needed to walk back everything he said yesterday in a dramatic fashion because he totally contradicted everything that he had been saying,” Hannity said.

The Fox News host continued to hammer the media.

“They say they are objective. They are anything but. But why are they choosing to put fake news narratives over the facts that after two plus years of lying and choosing to relentlessly smear, slander, besmirch anybody who dares to question their lack of ethics and not objectivity,” Hannity said.

Hannity also noted a report by Vanity Fair that the New York Times was steering their reporters and editors away from MSNBC and CNN appearances.

“They are now scared, taking notice, and they are realizing, uh oh, they’ve been duped by the conspiracy TV media mob. Look at this new report,” Hannity said.