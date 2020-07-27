Hanna drenches South Texas, Mexico with flooding rain; 3 rescued from sinking boat

The remnants of Tropical Depression Hanna are still bringing the threat of flooding on Monday, as a video was released from a rescue in Texas over the weekend.

The Texas A&M Task Force said on Facebook that three people were rescued from a sinking vessel on Saturday in Corpus Christi as Hurricane Hanna roared ashore.

Two people in their 80s and a 40-year-old boat owner were rescued as the vessel sank in rough waters and 65 mph winds, officials said.

“The TX-TF1 water rescue squad, comprised of members from Washington County EMS and TX-TF1 Water Group Supervisor Kevin Deramus, arrived as many of the boats in the marina were breaking apart and sinking,” the group said.

The group released footage of the rescue, which was carried out using an inflatable Zodiac rescue boat on Marina Del Sol.

The rescue was carried out at the request of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Hanna blew ashore as a Category 1 hurricane late Saturday afternoon with winds of 90 mph not far from Port Mansfield, located about 130 miles south of Corpus Christi.

More than 150,000 customers lost power Sunday throughout South Texas, including Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Brownsville, utility officials said.

What’s left of Hanna is now bringing heavy rain and wind to Mexico. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said in its final advisory that Hanna is located over Northern Mexico, and is bringing heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding over the northeast portion of the country

Civil protection authorities issued a red alert to residents in Monterrey on Sunday after heavy rainfall from Hanna brought flooding to the city.

A waterway in the city was seen raging in a video posted to Twitter by police based in the city’s northeast, who said the waterway was at 80 percent capacity.

Residents were urged to stay in their homes until authorities declared the danger had passed.

In the Mexican border city of Reynosa, a maternity hospital was damaged by heavy rain, and water had to be pumped out, authorities said.

Some patients had to be moved to upper floors, and a few were evacuated to other hospitals, Pedro Granados, director of civil protection for Tamaulipas state, told the Associated Press.

Up to 8 inches of additional rain could fall across Northern Mexico, bringing flash flooding and mudslides to the area.

Flash flood watches are still in effect for portions of South Texas.

Fox News’ Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.