Hammer-wielding mom caught smashing school bus full of kids, officials say

A hammer-wielding Wisconsin mother was caught on video reigning terror on a school bus full of children after she allegedly learned her daughter got into a fight with another student onboard — an incident she later explained as a “meltdown.”

Megan Gumbus was charged with disorderly conduct last Thursday after smashing a school bus’ windows when the driver wouldn’t let the 33-year-old’s daughter off the vehicle, police said.

The incident, which happened in April, began when a fight broke out on the bus in Glendale carrying students from Nicolet High School, FOX6 Milwaukee reported.

Surveillance video released captured two girls throwing punches and clawing at one another for more than a minute as the bus was in motion. Several students were seen recording the incident on their cellphones.

At one point, the two girls stop fighting and one of the girls called Gumbus, who was able to track down the school bus. Video showed a car swerving in front of the bus and a woman approaching the vehicle armed with a hammer.

“This parent has got a hammer at my door. This lady crazy,” the bus driver told dispatchers while attempting to escape Gumbus, according to FOX6.

Gumbus cut the school bus off again — but this time began smashing the doors as about 15 children began screaming on the bus. The children then asked to be off the bus, the police report stated.

The driver told the dispatch, “I cannot let nobody off this bus. I cannot let nobody off this bus.”

Eventually, the driver allowed Gumbus’ daughter off the bus.

Gumbus later told police she had a “meltdown” when the driver wouldn’t let her daughter off the bus. She added that her prerogative wasn’t to attack or beat up any kids,” FOX6 reported.

Nicolet School District and Riteway Transportation Company released a statement to the news station saying the bus driver followed safety protocols in the April incident.

“Not knowing the intent of the individual pursuing the bus, the driver followed instructions from the GO Riteway Road Safety Supervisor to continue driving in order to protect the wellbeing of the students on the bus,” the statement read.

Gumbus’ charges were downgraded after she paid $675 to fix the bus’ door and window, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The girls involved in the fight were also cited for disorderly conduct.