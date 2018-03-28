Haitian journalists demand answers after colleague vanishes

Hundreds of journalists wearing white shirts have marched through Haiti’s capital to demand an investigation into why a freelance photographer vanished two weeks earlier while on assignment.

Vladjimir Legagneur disappeared March 14 after entering the Grand Ravine area, which is considered one of the poorest and most dangerous districts in Port-au-Prince. He has not been heard from since, and none of his belongings have been found as anger and frustration grow over a lack of answers from police and justice officials.

Police said before the march Wednesday that they have started to receive specific information about Legagneur’s disappearance. But authorities provided no further details except to say they don’t believe he was kidnapped because there has been no demand for ransom.