'Habitual runaway' emu being sought by Minnesota sheriff's deputies

Deputies with a Minnesota sheriff’s office say they are searching for a “habitual runaway” emu who has eluded capture after disappearing — again.

The deputies, who are with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, said on Facebook Saturday that the emu disappeared in Foley with another emu and a dog.

“Emu #1 and his canine accomplice turned themselves in without incident,” they wrote. “Emu #2 however had other plans and remains at large.”

MISSING MINNESOTA BOY, 6, AND HIS DOG, FOUND IN CORNFIELD BY DRONE WITH THERMAL CAMERA

In announcing the law enforcement search for the missing emu, deputies said the bird was “wanted for questioning for being a habitual runaway.”

Their Facebook post advised, “do not approach the subject as he may be violent” and then added, “All jokes aside, this emu is missing from a local property in the Foley area. If spotted, please give us a call so we can return him safely to his already identified owner.”

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE USED SOCK TO CALM EMU THAT ‘TERRORIZED’ COMMUNITY

A woman wrote back to say she had seen the emu on Benton County Road 66 Sunday morning.

“Scared the crap out of me,” Kylie Pozorski said.

Another person wrote that he hoped deputies find the emu and the owner gets her back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Sounds like a fowl situation,” the person said.