Gymnast becomes first known male to formally accuse Larry Nassar of sexual abuse

A gymnast on Wednesday became the first known male to file a sex abuse lawsuit against disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, court records show.

Jacob Moore was 16 years old when Nassar allegedly pulled down his pants and purported to treat his shoulder injury “through acupuncture in his pubic area and in and around his genitalia,” The Lansing State Journal reported, citing court documents.

Moore’s lawsuit claims that the incident occured in the basement of Nassar’s home and in the presence of a female gymnast, who was also a minor.

“There is no known medical connection between shoulder pain which can be treated through acupuncture in the area of a male’s genitalia,” Moore’s complaint flatly charges.

Moore is now a gymnast at the University of Michigan. His sister, herself a victim, spoke during her victim-impact statement in January about Nassar’s alleged abuse of her brother, The Lansing State Journal reported.

Numerous people have been fired or forced out of jobs in the wake of the widening scandal involving Nassar, who has been ordered to serve decades in prison for molesting some of the sport’s top athletes and others as well as child pornography crimes.

More than 260 women and girls have said they were assaulted by Nassar, with some accusations dating as far back as the 1990s.

Nassar worked for both Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, the sport’s national governing body. The school and organization are being sued by dozens of women.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.