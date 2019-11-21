Guyana man buried immediately after crash; cops exhume body to determine if he's dead: report

The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Guyana, South America, buried him right away without notifying police — and now authorities are exhuming him to confirm whether he actually died in the crash.

Ben Aguilar, 31, and another man crashed their motorcycles into one another on Saturday in the Rupununi region of Guyana, according to local reports. Both riders were injured after the accident.

The other man involved was picked up and transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, Kaieteur News reported. When Aguilar’s family picked him up, they apparently just assumed he was killed in the accident.

“His family members removed his unconscious body from the scene and took it home where they immediately began funeral arrangements,” the local newspaper reported. “According to information received, police had not heard about the accident, but when they did, they were baffled as to where the second victim was.”

Authorities went to Aguilar’s house and were “shocked to learn” he was already buried. They exhumed the body and transported it to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A local official told the newspaper it’s common in the local culture “to immediately bury the dead.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Aguilar’s body.