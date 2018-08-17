Gunshots reported during Florida high school football game

Gunshots erupted at a Florida high school Friday night during a football game, multiple reports said.

Attendees of the game at Palm Beach Central High School were evacuated from the area, WPEC reported.

A reporter for the Palm Beach Post, who appeared to be at the game, tweeted that there was a “huge police presence” and law enforcement officers n the scene were “armed with rifles.”

“Everyone just took off from the field and the stands,” reporter Ryan DiPentima tweeted. “Something is happening. Cops are responding. People are reporting three shots heard.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was killed or injured in the incident.

