Gunshots reported at YouTube headquarters in California

Gunshots were reported at YouTube headquarters in California on Tuesday as police rushed to the scene.

Users on social media indicated that ambulances were arriving and nearby offices were on lockdown. Many claimed there was an “active shooter,” but police did not immediately confirm it.

Authorities in San Bruno said on Twitter that there was police activity at 901 Cherry Ave., where the company’s campus is located. They advised the public to “stay out of the area.”

The San Bruno Police Department told Fox News that officers are responding to the scene and so far they’ve received 50 calls reporting gunshots.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Shira Bush contributed to this story.