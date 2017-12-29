Gunman opens fire at Southern California law firm; at least 2 dead

A normally quiet neighborhood in Southern California filled with commotion Friday after a man walked into a law office and shot two people — killing one of them — before turning the gun on himself.

Police received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m. at the law firm in the Bixby Knolls section of Long Beach – an oceanfront city south of Los Angeles, Fox 11 reported.

The gunman was not immediately identified, but Long Beach City Councilman Al Austin told the Los Angeles Times that the shooter was a former employee of a different law firm.

Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building. The first officers to arrive entered the office looking for the gunman, and initially encountered groups of terrified workers hiding or trying to escape, the Los Angeles Daily News reported, citing police sources.

Nearby residents said they were shaken by the sudden and significant police presence.

“When you see helicopters over your home, and they’re police helicopters, that’s a bad sign,” Kelly Bray, 61, told the Los Angeles Times.

Eventually, police confirmed the gunman and another victim were dead, with a third person was injured. The injured victim drove himself to a hospital where he was reportedly in stable condition.

At a news conference, Sgt. Brad Johnson of the Long Beach Police Department said the suspect had shot himself — but it remained unclear if he died before or after police arrived.

His motive was not immediately determined, but authorities indicated he was not trying to target as many victims as possible.

Authorities said no police officers were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.