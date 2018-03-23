Gunman in French hostage situation shot dead by police after killing at least 2

The gunman who reportedly swore allegiance to ISIS and barricaded himself inside a supermarket in southern France, killing at least two people, has been shot to death by police.

Local media reports at least 12 others are injured in the incident that French President Emmanuel Macron said appears to be a terrorist attack.

Sky News reported the gunman also shot a person dead in the city of Carcassonne before stealing a car and driving toward nearby Trebes.

While driving, the gunman reportedly opened fired at a group of CRS police officers who were jogging nearby. One of the officers was shot in the shoulder but the injury is non-life-threatening.

The gunman then took shelter inside the supermarket in Trebes and reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar!” which roughly translates to “God is Great!” in Arabic.

The suspect also reportedly said “he is ready to die for Syria” and demanded Abdeslam be released from custody. Abdeslam is the lone surviving member of an ISIS terror cell behind the deadly 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people at a theatre, the national stadium and cafes.

The Islamic State has not immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The reason for the shooting and hostage-taking is unclear, as is the identity of the attacker.

Mayor Eric Ménassi told BFM TV the gunman was alone inside the Super U supermarket in the city of Trebes and all other hostages have been released.

The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account Friday that police and rescue operations are the priority. Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Interior Minister Gerard Collomb to go to the site.

A White House official told Fox News that President Trump has been briefed on the incident.

France has been on high alert since a string of Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016 that killed more than 200 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.