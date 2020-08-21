Gunman in California dead after shootout with police

A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout with authorities in California and a woman is in custody after reports of a man firing a gun at a gas station.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and the California Highway Patrol engaged in a shootout with the suspected gunman around 12:50 p.m. A tweet from the Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified man was dead. It was not immediately clear if the how the shooter died.

The sheriff’s office tweeted earlier about a man indiscriminately firing a gun at a Von’s supermarket parking lot in Nipomo, about 165 miles north of Los Angeles.

“He was firing indiscrimanently, so he was firing at moving vehicles, he was shooting all over the area. We aren’t exactly sure why at this time,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Witnesses told KSBY-TV said the shooter fired up to eight shots after an altercation at a gas station.

A woman suspected of having been with the deceased suspect was found near a packing plant, according to the Tribune.

It was not clear what led to either shooting or if anyone else was hurt. The sheriff’s department could not be immediately reached for comment.