Gunfire along I-43 in Milwaukee closes lanes for 3rd time in 2 weeks

Three shootings have been reported along a busy interstate in Milwaukee in a two-week stretch.

It was not immediately known whether the incidents were connected.

The latest shooting happened Sunday evening and closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 43 as deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the roadway for evidence, according to reports. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 16, the northbound lanes of I-43 were shut down after an individual said his vehicle was shot at when he gestured to the occupants of a Ford Taurus for cutting him off.

Two bullets struck the individual’s vehicle, FOX6 Milwaukee reported. The man was not hurt. Deputies recovered a .40 caliber shell casing.

On Oct. 14, a 19-year-old driver exited I-43 after being shot and drove to a McDonald’s, where an ambulance then took him to the hospital, the station reported. Deputies closed the southbound lanes as they investigated the shooting.

Prosecutors told the station the victim’s injuries were minor but the shooting was being treated as a serious crime.

“Just one moment of unregulated behavior is going to have dramatic consequences to the victims, and if you are caught, it’s going to have dramatic consequences for the individual engaging in that behavior, too,” Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said.