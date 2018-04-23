Gunfire after arena football game leads to player's arrest

A National Arena League football player is accused of firing a gun in an arena parking lot as players confronted each other after a game in Columbus, Georgia.

Florida’s Jacksonville Sharks said in a statement there was an “altercation” between Sharks and Columbus Lions players outside the Columbus Civic Center Saturday night.

Muscogee County Jail records show that Sharks defensive end Leon Mackey faces charges of discharging a gun near a highway; and reckless conduct causing harm/endangering safety.

Columbus police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

The team said the league has suspended Mackey pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Mackey, who played at Texas Tech, participated in the Minnesota Vikings training camp in 2015. The Sharks say he went to high school in Wilmington, Delaware.