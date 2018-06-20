Gun-owning pastor who shot, killed would-be carjacker outside Walmart speaks out

The armed pastor who fatally shot a carjacker after he opened fire at a Walmart in Washington state over the weekend spoke out on Wednesday about the need to protect his family.

David George, who initially wanted to remain anonymous to maintain the “dignity and integrity” of the Oakville Assembly of God, where he serves as a pastor, came forward after being cleared of wrongdoing, KOMO reported.

George, 47, shot Tim Day, 44, in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater on Sunday after Day fired shots at the store.

In a news conference Wednesday, George, a concealed carry permit-holder “with significant training in the use of firearms,” said he was inside at the check-out line when he heard gunfire near the back of the store.

He said that “considering mine and the public’s safety in the setting of this large store,” his active shooter training kicked in and he knew how to respond.

George and his family attempted to exit the building and said he didn’t draw his gun until he was outside. Day, according to the man, “came past me waving and pointing his gun and exited the building.”

Along with another armed citizen, George followed the gunman “carefully,” unaware of what his next move was.

“The gunman attempted to get a car and when he failed, moved to another screaming at the driver,” George said. “He then shot two times into the driver’s side of the vehicle. When the driver did not or could not respond to his threats he began to travel in the direction that I thought my family to be.”

It was at that point, George said, that he “left cover and moved to intercept the gunman.” When Day threatened someone to try to steal their car, he made sure he had “a safe shot at the gunman.”

He fired at Day when he entered the vehicle, and after being shot, he fell from the vehicle.

George said that his actions on Sunday were “to protect my family and others from the gunman and his display of obvious deadly intent. This is in accordance with both my training as an emergency responder and calling as a pastor, husband, father and grandfather.”

Day, KOMO reported Tuesday, was a convicted felon who was not allowed to have a gun. The man reportedly stole his fiancee’s gun before embarking on his violent rampage.