Gun owner saves pregnant pizza driver from beating, robbery: police

Talk about being a good neighbor.

A pregnant pizza driver was being beaten with a rifle by two teens in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday night when a gun-owning nearby resident saw the incident and sprang into action, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“Drop the gun or I’ll drop you.” – Dennis Madaris, gun owner who broke up robbery attempt

Dennis Madaris told the station he pulled out his weapon and told the suspects, “Drop the gun or I’ll drop you,” according to the station.

That’s when Madaris said the teens ditched the weapon and took off running.

A 16-year-old boy and girl were later arrested in connection with the attack. They were charged with assault, possession of a firearm and attempt to commit robbery, the station reported.

The pregnant woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.