Gun background check system riddled with flaws

Recent mass shootings have spurred Congress to make an attempt to improve the nation’s background check system for gun purchases.

The system has failed on numerous occasions to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.

The problem with the legislation, experts say, is that it only works if federal agencies, the military, states, courts and local law enforcement do a better job of sharing information with the background check system — and they have a poor track record in doing so.

Massacres at Virginia Tech and a Texas church were carried about by people who should have been flagged by the background check system.