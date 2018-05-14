Gubernatorial candidates make one last pitch to voters before Idaho primaries

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Campaigns across Idaho are in the final stretch as voters head to the polls on Tuesday, May 15 to elect their local and state leaders.

Among those campaigns are three Republicans gubernatorial candidates, Tommy Ahlquist, Congressman Raul Labrador and Lieutenant Governor Brad Little, hoping to secure enough votes to win. Below are each candidate’s final pitch to voters before the polls open up.

Tommy Ahlquist

Listen to KID Newsradio’s full interview with Tommy Ahlquist

Congressman Raul Labrador

Listen to KID Newsradio’s full interview with Congressman Raul Labrador



Lieutenant Governor Brad Little

Listen to KID Newsradio’s full interview with Lieutenant Governor Brad Little