Guatemala volcano kills at least 6, covers villages in ash

At least six people have been killed in Guatemala as a volcano near the country’s capital city has erupted for the second time this year.

The Volcan del Fuego, roughly 27 miles from Guatemala City, shot ash nearly four miles into the sky. The ash landed all over the villages of San Pedro Yepocapa and Sangre de Cristo.

The stratovolcano — a volcano built from layers of ash and lava — “has erupted on and off for centuries,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Volcan del Fuego, one of the most active volcanoes in Central America, last erupted on Jan. 31.

