Guardian Angels seen protecting NYC businesses from looters

A group of volunteers known as the “Guardian Angels” made headlines again this week after a video was posted to YouTube on Sunday, showing its members defending a New York City Footlocker from rioters and looters.

The group’s founder Curtis Sliwa, 66, had set up with his men outside the front of the store near Broadway and Washington Place around 10 p.m. last Tuesday, according to The New York Post.

The video shows the Angels, in their signature jackets and hats, blocking off the entrance and pushing would-be looters away from the door.

It also shows one of the rioters smashing what appears to be a cane over a Guardian Angel’s head. In addition, a bicycle and bags of garbage were thrown at the group by those who passed by.

Sliwa called the confrontation a victory, however, a blow to the head reportedly cost Guardian Angel Aram Sabet the vision in his left eye, after his nose and eye socket were broken, The Daily Mail reported. He later required 48 stitches.

Sliwa spoke with Fox News last week about the incident and said his group has mostly been focusing its attention on stopping hate crimes against members of the Asian community, given the tension from the coronavirus outbreak.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we have mostly been in Chinatown to stop any hate crimes against Asians,” he told Fox News. “But on Tuesday night, we were in SoHo working our way down Broadway when we heard about looters trying to get into a Footlocker, and we immediately ran to that location.”

After hours of defending the store, things finally escalated shortly before 11 p.m. when a group of looters returned in an attempt to finish the job, according to Sliwa.

“They started swinging at us,” he explained, “But we were not going to let them get inside; we were slamming and jamming quite a few of them. They were throwing glass bottles filled with liquids, as well as bricks and rocks. It was quite the battle.”

Sliwa added, “We train for these kinds of things; we won’t fold. We are defiant. We want to make a difference in these neighborhoods.”

