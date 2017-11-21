Group urges Egypt, UAE to reveal prisoner’s whereabouts

An international rights group is urging Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to reveal the whereabouts of an Egyptian prisoner who has disappeared, apparently after serving his prison sentence in the Emirati capital.

Human Rights Watch says that Mosaab Ahmed Abdel Aziz was to be released on Oct. 20 but that his family was told he was deported to Egypt.

Tuesday’s statement by HRW says neither Egypt nor the UAE responded to the family’s requests for information on their son.

Abdel Aziz was arrested in 2014 in Abu Dhabi and sentenced to three years on charges of joining the Islah Party and the Muslim Brotherhood. Both groups are banned in Egypt and the UAE.

Rights groups say enforced disappearances and torture are endemic in Egypt, which denies such claims.