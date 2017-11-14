Group invites white people to “Come Meet a Black Person”

A Georgia professional organization is inviting white people to “Come Meet a Black Person.”

That’s the title of a networking event planned for Thursday in Lawrenceville, an Atlanta suburb.

Cheryle Moses is founder and president of Urban Mediamakers, the consortium for content producers that’s hosting the event. She said she was inspired by research she’d read about that showed three-quarters of white people don’t have non-white friends.

She said she didn’t mean for the title of the event to be provocative but instead wants to build relationships of trust and understanding.

Rather than sitting around with her friends complaining about the way things are in the country or the world, she said she wanted to do something about it.