Group attacks customer outside Texas convenience store: cops

Authorities are looking for multiple suspects captured on video punching and kicking a man outside a gas station convenience store in Texas on Sunday, in what was described as a “brutal attack,” police said.

Graphic video shows a customer walking out of the Harris County establishment around 7 p.m. holding two bags of groceries when a group of at least five men attacked, knocked him to the ground, and continued to strike him before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

“LAW ENFORCEMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS IN A BRUTAL ATTACK!!” Mark Herman, constable of Harris County Precinct 4 wrote on Facebook.

The unidentified victim, 24, informed deputies that he was waiting to buy grocery items at the convenience store when a group of up to six young men tried to cut in line, according to Houston’s KTRK-TV.

“I looked over and said, ‘There’s a line for a reason,'” the victim said. He told police the group mocked his hair and clothes. He was attacked when he exited the store.

“I don’t know what else I could do,” he told KTRK-TV. “The fifth one at the end came out of the store after purchasing goods, and came up to me and kicked me in the face and said, ‘Black lives matter, [expletive].'”

The criminal case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact HCSO assault investigators at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477

“I really hope they’re caught before someone else gets hurt,” the victim’s girlfriend told the station. “I hope that the people take this and don’t say, ‘It’s white against black.’ I don’t want this to be the statement. I want it to be, here’s a man who was checking out and stood up for himself and he was targeted for that.'”