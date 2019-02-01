Groudbreaking date, artistic renderings released for Pocatello temple

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground on the Pocatello Idaho Temple on March 16, 2019.

Church officials also released artistic renderings of what the finished temple will look like at its completion.

“The rendering features a three-story temple with a center spire,” according to Mormon Newsroom. “The temple will be located east of Satterfield Drive and Butte Street in Pocatello in a new subdivision known as Crestview Estates – Division 2.”

Church members will be able to view the groundbreaking from local church buildings. The Pocatello Idaho temple will be the faith’s sixth operating temple in the state. Currently, the Church has over 200 temples in operation, under construction or announced.