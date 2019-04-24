Gregg Jarrett: Impeachment will be ‘poison’ for ‘hardcore Trump haters’

Fox News legal analyst and commentator Gregg Jarrett told “The Todd Starnes Show” Wednesday that Democrats should not try to impeach President Trump after the release of the Mueller report because “it is a poison for them.”

Portraying himself as unjustly persecuted by the special counsel’s probe, Trump said Wednesday that his administration would refuse to cooperate with any further congressional investigations.

“I thought after two years we’d be finished with it. No, now the House goes and starts subpoenaing,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn, claiming the probes have been commissioned by Democrats solely for political advantage.

“Look, these aren’t, like, impartial people,” the president said. “The Democrats are trying to win 2020.”

“The only way they can luck out is by constantly going after me on nonsense,” Trump added. “But they should be really focused on legislation.”

Jarrett, who formerly worked as a defense attorney and adjunct law professor, agreed with the president, telling Starnes that what Democrats do next “remains to be seen. You know, there are a hardcore group of people, of Trump haters.”

Washington has spent a week sifting through the aftermath of Mueller’s report, which did not find a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to help the president win the 2016 election but reached no conclusion on whether he obstructed justice. Attorney General William Barr later said that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that Mueller did not establish sufficient evidence that Trump committed obstruction.

Trump has at times railed against Mueller’s report, even resorting to public profanity in dismissing it, but has also embraced it, claiming exoneration and painting any other attempt as partisan overreach.

Meanwhile, Democrats have debated whether to pursue impeachment, a course that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has counseled against. But her party’s lawmakers have already signaled they will vote to hold reluctant witnesses in contempt of Congress and are preparing to eventually go to court to force testimony and cooperation. Democrats also argue that by refusing to cooperate with Congress, Trump is obstructing additional investigations.

Jarrett said that hardcore liberal Trump haters aren’t that much of a threat.

“I’m not sure the numbers are there [for impeachment],” he said. “And look, Nancy Pelosi well knows the repercussions of bringing an impeachment proceeding against the president.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.