Gregg Jarrett: Avenatti may need to get used to a jumpsuit

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Thursday that attorney Michael Avenatti may have to get used to wearing jumpsuits rather than an Armani suit and Jesse Watters accused the media of overlooking the real person in favor of his anti-Trump message.

“I’ve read through the 61 page, 36 indictment. If the feds can prove just a fraction of this then Avenatti better throw away the Armani suit and get used to a jumpsuit because the feds say he was essentially the Bernie Madoff of lawyers running a Ponzi scheme stealing from one client to pay another to pay his predators,” Jarrett said on “Hannity.”

MICHAEL AVENATTI LIVED LUXURY LIFE WHILE AVOIDING PAYING TAXES FOR A DECADE, SAYS FEDERAL TAX AUTHORITIES

“The lavish lifestyle and the jet that he had and then the pyramid eventually just came crashing around him. And the behavior in his victims, this is just unconscionable for a lawyer. And it’s also, If proven, criminal.”

Avenatti was charged on Thursday with an additional 36 indictments; he was accused of fraud, false statements, obstruction and nonpayment of taxes. In March, he was charged for attempting to extort Nike for $20 million.

Watters, the host of “Watters’ World,” criticized the media for not looking into Avenatti and pushing an anti-Trump narrative.

MICHAEL AVENATTI’S LATEST ACCUSATIONS OF EXTORTING NIKE MARK END OF HIS SHOT AT REDEMPTION AFTER SPECTACULAR FALL FROM GRACE

“He was a complete scam artist and the media never kick the tires. They never checked under the hood because they didn’t want to know they put him right out in the middle of the showroom because they know what moves merchandise and what moves merchandise in the media is Trump hate and impeachment,” Watters said.

The Media Research Center Thursday released research that showed Avenatti made 254 TV appearances in the last year.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.