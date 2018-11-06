Greg Pence, Mike Pence's brother, wins Indiana House seat

Greg Pence is following in his older brother’s footsteps. The 61-year-old Republican is projected to take home the Indiana U.S. House seat his sibling previously held for a dozen years.

Mike Pence congratulated his sibling Tuesday night on Twitter.

“Congrats to my brother @GregPenceIN on being elected to serve in the US Congress,” Pence wrote, in part. “Greg served our country admirably in uniform & will do the same in Washington DC.”

The vice president added he was eager to work with Greg in order to advance President Trump’s agenda.

Pence, 61, is a Marine veteran and owner of two antique malls. He once ran a now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco Road convenience stores. He has said he would focus on issues such as infrastructure, veterans’ affairs, fixing the immigration system and health care.

