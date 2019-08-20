Greenland leader: Trump's idea to buy island territory 'not something to joke about'

Greenland’s premier rejected the idea of the United States purchasing the large Arctic island Tuesday after President Trump floated buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory over the weekend.

Kim Kielsen said Trump’s idea “is not something to joke about” during a meeting of Nordic leaders in Iceland.

His remarks come a day after Trump tweeted a photo of a Greenland village overshadowed by a giant gold-colored “Trump” building.

A captioned that accompanied the tweet read: “I promise not do this to Greenland!”

On Sunday, Trump told reporters his administration was considering buying the sparsely-populated island.

“Strategically, for the United States, it would be nice. And we’re a big ally of Denmark, and we help Denmark, and we protect Denmark,” he said.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called Trump’s interest in Greenland “an absurd discussion” during a Sunday visit to the island. Ane Lone Bagger, Greenland’s foreign minister, echoed those thoughts, saying: “We are open for business, but we’re not for sale,”

Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark next month as part of a European trip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.