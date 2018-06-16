Greek lawmakers to vote on no-confidence motion in govt

Greek lawmakers are debating for the final day a no-confidence motion against the government over a deal to end a decades-old dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the latter’s name.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ left-led coalition government is expected to survive Saturday’s vote. His government controls 154 of parliament’s 300 seats, and the nationalist party that is a junior coalition partner says it will reject the motion despite opposing the agreement Tsipras reached with his Macedonian counterpart.

Tsipras and Macedonia’s Zoran Zaev settled on a deal Tuesday that would rename Greece’s northern neighbor North Macedonia, while Athens would drop its objections to the country joining NATO and the European Union.

Hardliners in both countries are furious at the deal, which they consider concedes too much to the other side.