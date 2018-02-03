Greek Cypriots to vote in runoff in hopes of peace deal

Greek Cypriots are gearing up for a presidential runoff, barely seven months after the latest failure to reunify the eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus.

They are skeptical about whether anyone can lead them out of the labyrinth of the decades-old division with Turkish Cypriots.

President Nicos Anastasiades is looking to reprise his triumph over left-leaning Stavros Malas in 2013 when the two men faced each other.

Earlier polls had shown Anastasiades beating Malas convincingly in Sunday’s runoff, but Malas’ strong showing in last weekend’s first round of voting might make it a closer race.

Cyprus was divided into a Greek-speaking south and a Turkish-speaking north in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.