Greek billionaire's 34-year-old son found dead in Cleveland hotel room, officials say

Drugs believed to be cocaine mixed with the powerful painkiller fentanyl were reportedly discovered in a baggie inside the Cleveland hotel room where a Greek billionaire’s son was found dead Saturday.

The body of Socrates S. Kokkalis, 34, was discovered at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Cleveland, a police report from the Cleveland Police Department stated. He was believed to have been dead about 12 hours before authorities found him, News 5 Cleveland reported. Kokkalis was in Cleveland on business and was meeting with various officials to discuss a sports betting project, according to Greek media reports.

Officers believe Kokkalis may have died from a drug overdose, but a cause of death wasn’t immediately determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Two people who were believed to be the last to see Kokkalis alive were interviewed by investigators. One person told officers he saw Kokkalis after dinner the night before. The other person said he saw Kokkalis leaving an elevator following dinner.

Kokkalis was the son of Socrates P. Kokkalis Sr., the founder of Intracom, a Greek telecommunications company that is the largest of its kind in southeastern Europe, Cleveland.com reported. The company employs some 5,700 workers, its website stated. The billionaire is also a board of directors member of Olympiacos F.C., a Greek professional soccer club. The younger Kokkalis served as a vice president with the team, which released a statement regarding Kokkalis’ death.

“His premature passing away, on 14/7/2018, left the entire Olympiacos family in mourning for the unexpected loss of our Club’s Vice-president B,” the statement read.

The late Kokkalis was also a member on the Intralot Interactive’s board of directors. Intralot Interactive is a Greek “gaming solutions supplier and operator,” according to its website.