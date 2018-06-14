Greece: Opposition head to call no-confidence vote in gov't

The head of Greece’s main opposition party says he will submit a motion for a no-confidence vote in the government later Thursday, objecting to a deal reached between the prime ministers of Greece and Macedonia to settle a decades-old dispute over Macedonia’s name.

New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday in parliament he would formally submit the motion later in the day, after a scheduled vote on an economic reform bill.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev of Macedonia agreed Tuesday to rename the latter’s country North Macedonia, ending a disagreement that has prevented it from joining international institutions such as NATO. Critics in both countries were furious. Tsipras’ own governing coalition partner, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, has said he would oppose the deal in a vote.