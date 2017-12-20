Greece: At least 7 injured in migrant detention center fight

Greek authorities say at least seven people have been injured in an overnight brawl at an overcrowded migrant detention center on the island of Lesbos.

Police said Wednesday the fight broke out Tuesday night between Kurdish and Arab men in the Moria camp and lasted for hours, leaving several tents inside the camp burnt.

Island authorities and human rights groups have long complained about the conditions in Moria, which has been severely over capacity for several months.

Under a 2016 European Union-Turkey agreement, migrants arriving on Greek islands from Turkey are held on the islands facing deportation to Turkey unless they successfully apply for asylum in Greece. The deal has created a massive backlog as hundreds of people continue to arrive.