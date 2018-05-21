Grassley requests DOJ documents on Bruce Ohr dealings with Christopher Steele on anti-Trump dossier

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the Justice Department Monday to turn over communications between former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, British spy Christopher Steele and others about the infamous anti-Trump dossier.

In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, requested Ohr’s emails, phone logs, written notes and text messages. Grassley also asked the Justice Department to arrange for Ohr to be interviewed by Committee staff.

Grassley wrote that he wants to know whether Ohr continued to pass information from Steele to others at the FBI after the bureau terminated the former MI6 man as a source for disclosing his relationship with the FBI to the media.

In February, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee claimed that Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie, was “employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research” on then-candidate Donald Trump. They alleged that Bruce Ohr passed the research, which had been paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign, on to the FBI.

The Steele dossier, which was published by BuzzFeed News in January 2017, included detailed claims about Trump’s business ties to Russia and salacious assertions about his private life.

The relationship between Steele and the Ohrs was “inexplicably concealed from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC),” during the FBI’s effort to obtain a FISA warrant on former Trump campaign official Carter Page, House intel Republicans alleged in a memo.

In December, Fox News reported that Ohr had been stripped of his title of associate deputy attorney general and booted from his office near Rosenstein’s at Justice Department headquarters. The demotion came after it was revealed that he had conducted undisclosed meetings with Steele and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson.

The following month, Ohr was stripped of his second post as head of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. Fox News reported at the time that Ohr was involved in Project Cassandra, an interagency investigation spearheaded by the DEA that tracked a massive international drug and money laundering scheme allegedly run by Hezbollah.

Ohr is believed to still be working at the Department of Justice, though his exact position is unclear.

