Grand Teton’s Jenny Lake in final year of renovation

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — This year marks the final summer of construction at one of the most popular destinations in Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming.

Grand Teton spokesman Andrew White says this season’s work at Jenny Lake is the fourth and final major construction phase on an $18 million renovation project.

White tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that all the visitor services are open at the lake but visitors might encounter altered access routes.

A temporary visitor center will be in place this summer with information on alternative routes to the lakeshore, trailhead and east shore boat dock.

Parking will be extremely limited, especially for buses, recreational vehicles and trailers. White recommends arriving either before 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m. to avoid crowds.

(Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com)