EXCLUSIVE: Grand Teton Council reacts to LDS Church’s scout program decision

“I’m surprised by the decision,” Grand Teton Council CEO, Clarke Farrer, told KID Newsradio following the announcement the LDS Church would be severing ties with the Boy Scouts of America’s Varsity and Venturing programs.

The thirty-year, career scout says he’s heard rumors the LDS Church would drop the scouting program entirely throughout his entire career. Although the LDS Church is still remaining involved in Cub and Boy Scout programs for 8-13-year-olds, the move to stop participating in the older teen scouting programs is the church’s first step towards creating a scouting-type program to serve LDS young men world wide.

Still, the Grand Teton Council is looking at a loss of thousands of participants.

“We serve over 23,000 registered youth in our council,” Farrer said. “We’re looking at a drop of six or seven thousand membership there, so yeah, that’s pretty significant.”

That drop represents 26-30 percent of the Grand Teton Council’s membership.

Farrer also said he doesn’t know how the decision will impact the Scout camps in the area which facilitate high adventure, venturing and varsity scouting activities.

“To be honest, I am concerned about our High Adventure base, Salmon River High Adventure, it’s located near the town Salmon. We run kayaking and white water activities at that camp and the majority of the participation there is varsity scouting and venturing, so I’m honestly concerned about the future of that program.”

Some Southeast Idahoans are less surprised by the decision, almost celebrating the exit from the venturing and varsity programs.

“This has needed to happen for so long,” Sherry Freeman said on Facebook. Other Facebook comments and posts reading “finally,” “about time,” and “couldn’t be happier.”

Still, other southeast Idahoans say they don’t see much of a change at all, since the programs are unique in each congregation. Many applauded the move as the Church works to meet the needs of youth worldwide.

“You got to remember something, the Church has members all throughout the world ” one caller on the Neal Larson Show said. “Right now, the Boy Scouts of America does not extend to our members overseas. This program the Church will be able to do, will allow all kids of all backgrounds, races, colors to do some type of scouting program.”

According to the Associated Press, the LDS Church will be keeping 280,000 boys in the Boy Scout program as it continues developing a scouting-type program for it’s worldwide membership.

Speculation regarding the LDS Church’s relationship with the Boy Scouts of America following policy changes about homosexual and transgender leaders have followed the faith for a couple of years, but the LDS Church says this change has nothing to do with those policies.

“The BSA has always allowed the Church to operate its programs in ways that are consistent with our standards and beliefs, and they have been very supportive,” according to Mormon Newsroom. “This change is to address the needs of young men ages 14 to 18. The Church is always evaluating what is best for our youth and families, and will continue to do so.”