Graham says Kavanaugh underwent 'background check from hell' to get Bush admin job

Sen. Lindsey Graham doubled down on his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a Wednesday appearance on “Fox News at Night.”

Speaking with host Shannon Bream, the Republican senator criticized some Democrats who are questioning the credibility of previous FBI background checks into Kavanaugh and accused them of delay tactics to keep him off the nation’s highest court.

On Tuesday, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., reacted to a Senate Judiciary Committee tweet that said no issues related to inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse were found in six FBI background checks into Kavanaugh over the years.

Graham cited the background check that Kavanaugh underwent before working for former President George W. Bush.

“He had a background check from hell to get that job,” Graham said. “I dare Durbin to go through it, me to go through it and see how well we would do.”

“There’s nothing in his background checks that suggest anything consistent with the allegations against him, and if there had been they would have said something about it,” he continued.

Graham also gave his thoughts on why the legal team for Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were in high school, is willing to provide certain documents to the FBI when and if she is interviewed by the FBI but not the judiciary committee.

Calling it a game, he accused Democrats of using Ford to pursue their agenda to block Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the court in order to get past the midterm elections to fill the vacant court seat in 2020.

“There’s always another reason,” he said. “If you don’t believe there’s a gang rapist, if you don’t believe he’s a sexual predator, if you don’t believe he’s a stumbling, bumbling drunk, how about this: He just doesn’t have the temperament to be a judge.”

Graham also defended Kavanaugh from critics who’ve said the judge seemed “angry” at last week’s hearing.

“How would you react if somebody destroyed your life and you found yourself in front of the entire nation being humiliated?, ” Graham said, referring to the Sept. 27 hearing in which the nominee sparred with senators and made a fiery denunciation of the process with tearful remarks about his family and friends.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., previously said Kavanuagh’s performance at that hearing “cast doubt on his trustworthiness,” adding that he wasn’t interviewed by the FBI for his most recent background check.

“I saw a man who was offended to his core, defended his good name, took it to the people who were trying to destroy his family,” said Graham. “The idea that his temperament is in question, you’re rewarding the worst behavior I’ve seen in 20 years if you buy that garbage.”