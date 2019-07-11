Graham: Republicans likely to take back the House in 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. advised President Trump to “be quiet” and show up for reelection in 2020, responding to policies that Democrats are proposing and infighting within their party.

“If I’m President Trump I’d go to Florida and show up next November and get reelected,” Graham said on “Hannity” Thursday.

Graham expressed optimism for Trump in the 2020 elections. He offered unsolicited advice to the president and said “be quiet” and let the Democrats continue their talk of decriminalizing border crossing and free health care for illegal immigrants.

“This is insane. You know it’s insane,” Graham said.

Graham also responded to infighting within the Democratic Party, particularly between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

The South Carolina senator said that Republicans were likely to take back the House in 2020

“I think Republicans are more likely to take the House because of this breakdown because there are 31 Democrats that hold congressional seats where President Trump won their congressional district,” Graham said.

“What does it mean to these 31? If you cross AOC and the ‘fab four’ you’re going to get a primary. And if you vote with them you’re going to lose in the general election. So the biggest beneficiary of this will be the Republican Party and President Trump because the policies these four people are pushing are so out of the mainstream.”