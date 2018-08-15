Graham calls for special counsel to investigate FBI's handling of Clinton emails, FISA warrant

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday called for a special prosecutor to investigate the FBI over the agency’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Carter page FISA warrant.

Graham said he is tired of talking about items like the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the 2016 FISA warrant to wiretap Carter Page, the former Trump campaign adviser. He said an outside investigator could hopefully approach the issue with a bipartisan perspective.

He said FBI investigators were “in the tank” for Clinton and the FISA warrant process was abused and possibly in a criminal fashion. He called the investigations “corrupt to the core.”

“What do you think Democrats would be saying if a Republican—if the RNC [Republican National Committee] hired a former British agent to go to Russia to get dirt on [Hillary] Clinton?” he asked Laura Ingraham, the host of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Graham called the FBI’s Clinton email investigation “a joke,” and the investigators “were in the tank.” He would’ve been court martialed if he faced the same allegations.

Democrats had said the FISA warrant application shows the Justice Department acted correctly in its probe. Democrats would also point to ex-FBI chief James Comey’s decision to announce the reopening of the Clnton email probe just days before the election as an example of no bias.

Comey has since said that he was operating at the time in a world “where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump.”

Graham’s call came a day after Former FBI agent Peter Strzok was fired over text messages that were critical of Trump.

Strzok vigorously defended himself at a combative House hearing in July, speaking publicly for the first time since the texts were revealed. He insisted that the texts — including ones in which he called Trump a “disaster” and said “We’ll stop” a Trump candidacy — did not reflect political bias and had not affected his investigations.

Strzok was also a lead investigator on the probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s email sever in 2016.

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Strzok on Twitter, saying his critical text messages showed that Mueller’s investigation is a hoax.

The Associated Press contributed to this report