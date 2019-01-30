Governor to give State of the State address

Utah Governor Gary Herbert

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Gov. Gary Herbert is set to deliver his 10th annual State of the State address.



The Wednesday night speech comes shortly after the beginning of the 2019 Legislative session. Key issues so far have included Herbert’s proposal for restructuring the sales-tax system and lawmakers’ efforts to scale back a voter-approved Medicaid expansion.



Herbert is proposing cutting taxes by $200 million while adding new taxes on services like pest control and limousine rides. House Speaker Brad Wilson has proposed an even larger cut of $225 million.



Herbert used his speech last year give broad directives to lawmakers on the state’s biggest challenges, including education, infrastructure and air quality.



Wednesday’s address will be his second-to-last. Herbert is not running for re-election in 2020.