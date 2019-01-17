Governor Little declares Jan. 15 as Idaho State University Day

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University received some statewide recognition from Governor Brad Little after he declared January 15, 2019 as Idaho State University Day.
“It’s a great day to be a Bengal,” Governor Little said in a tweet. “I have proclaimed January 15, 2019, Idaho State University Day! #GoBengals.”
It’s a great day to be a Bengal! I have proclaimed January 15, 2019, Idaho State University Day! #GoBengals pic.twitter.com/bzok8SRSx2
— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) January 15, 2019
ISU leaders and representatives, including President Kevin Satterlee and university mascot Benny the Bengal, attended the meeting where Little signed the proclamation at the Idaho State Capitol.
“He applauded ISU’s commitment to advanced knowledge and community service as he highlighted the university’s 250 programs that drive the state’s economy, foster innovation and shape the leaders of tomorrow,” according to Idaho State University. “The event was also an opportunity for students to visit with elected officials, policymakers and the public about ISU programs. The university’s 11 colleges, student government and graduate school were represented.